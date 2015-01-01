|
Citation
Wu D, Yang E, Huang W, Tang W, Xu H, Liu C, Baral S, Day S, Tucker JD. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e400.
Affiliation
University North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Project-China, Guangzhou, China.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32220249
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Homoprejudiced violence, defined as physical, verbal, psychological and cyber aggression against others because of their actual or perceived sexual orientation, is an important public health issue. Most homoprejudiced violence research has been conducted in high-income countries. This study examined homoprejudiced violence among men who have sex with men (MSM) in Guangzhou, China.
Language: en
Keywords
China; Epidemiology; Homoprejudice; Men who have sex with men; Stigma; Violence