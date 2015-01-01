|
Citation
Buendía JA, Restrepo Chavarriaga GJ, Zuluaga AF. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e404.
Affiliation
CIEMTO [drug and poison research and information center] at Integrated Laboratory of Specialized Medicine (LIME), Facultad de Medicina-IPS Universitaria, Universidad de Antioquia, Calle 64 #51-31, 050010, Medellin, Colombia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32220225
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Paraquat self-poisonings constitute a significant contributor to the global burden of suicide. Our aim was to evaluate the relationship between social and economic variables with the incidence of self-poisoning with Paraquat in the northeast of Colombia.
Language: en
Keywords
Colombia; Paraquat; Poisoning; Socioeconomic factors