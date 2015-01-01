|
Sweeney HA, Fontanella CA, Steelesmith DL, Quinn C. Community Ment. Health J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
College of Social Work, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
PMID
32221773
Abstract
The objective of the research is to examine characteristics of Ohio suicide decedents ages 65 + (N = 1273) and factors associated with behavioral health (BH) services utilization. The Ohio Violent Death Reporting System, 2012-2015, was the data source. Logistic regression analyses were used to examine the association among characteristics, suicide means, and BH service utilization. Of the study subjects, 96.0% were non-Hispanic white; 84.6%, male; and 63.0% living in urban areas. About 75.1% used firearms; 27.6% reported recent BH treatment. Those who were never married, depressed, and had a prior suicide attempt were more likely to have BH treatment within two months of death.
Behavioral health treatment; National violence data reporting system; Older adults; Safety planning; Suicide