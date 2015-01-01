Abstract

The objective of the research is to examine characteristics of Ohio suicide decedents ages 65 + (N = 1273) and factors associated with behavioral health (BH) services utilization. The Ohio Violent Death Reporting System, 2012-2015, was the data source. Logistic regression analyses were used to examine the association among characteristics, suicide means, and BH service utilization. Of the study subjects, 96.0% were non-Hispanic white; 84.6%, male; and 63.0% living in urban areas. About 75.1% used firearms; 27.6% reported recent BH treatment. Those who were never married, depressed, and had a prior suicide attempt were more likely to have BH treatment within two months of death.



FINDINGS suggest a need for training of primary and BH providers to improve screening and assessment, treatment, and follow up care for older adults, especially those with histories of suicide attempts, depression, and firearm access. Suggested interventions include annual BH screenings and lethal means restriction at the individual and community levels.

