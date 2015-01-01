SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bizzarri JV, Piacentino D, Kotzalidis GD, Moser S, Cappelletti S, Weissenberger G, Pompili M, Conca A. J. Nerv. Ment. Dis. 2020; 208(4): 299-305.

Affiliation

Department of Psychiatry, Central Hospital, Sanitary Agency of South Tyrol, Bolzano-Bozen, Italy.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/NMD.0000000000001126

PMID

32221184

Abstract

Workplace violence and aggression are receiving increasing attention, especially when perpetrated in at-risk services such as psychiatric and emergency departments. Many healthcare providers have been victims of verbal aggressions (VAs) and physical aggressions (PAs), as well as injuries (INs), at the hands of patients. We conducted a 1-year retrospective questionnaire-based survey to assess workplace violence and aggression experienced by staff working at the Psychiatric Service of the Health District of Bolzano-Bozen (Italy). We performed parametric statistics. Logistic regression estimated the size of the association between PA occurrence and staff characteristics. Our psychiatric service's employees were frequent victims (91.5%) of 1 or more aggression/injury in the previous year. VAs and INs showed comparable frequencies among the three sites of our service, that is, the inpatient (INP), the outpatient (OUTP), and the rehabilitation (REHAB) units, differently from PAs, which were more common at INP (p < 0.001). The logistic regression model showed that female sex, working at INP, and a shorter psychiatry work experience predicted PAs occurrence. Most of the staff felt they could benefit from aggression management.

FINDINGS show that VAs, PAs, and INs are common among our psychiatric service's employees and point to the need to provide staff training on de-escalation.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print