Abstract
BACKGROUND: To date, there has been no published work towards understanding or classifying patient safety incidents (PSIs) or their aftermath as potential morally injurious experiences (pMIEs). A morally injurious experience is one that violates deeply held moral values and beliefs, and can put an individual at risk for burnout, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other trauma-related problems. This can also set the stage for moral injury, which can occur when there has been a betrayal of what is right by someone in a position of legitimate authority, or by one's self, in a high-stakes situation.
Keywords
Betrayal trauma; moral injury; patient safety; second victim