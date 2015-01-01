Abstract

Although first suggested as early as the 1930s, the study of obstetric complications as risk factors for later psychotic disorders came to the fore in the late 1980s, when proponents of the neurodevelopmental aetiological model of schizophrenia cited the association between obstetric adversity and later schizophrenia as an essential building block for this theoretical approach. 1 A meta-analytic review of this literature in 2002 concluded that no specific obstetric complications were associated with schizophrenia– rather a host of prenatal and perinatal risk factors of small effect size (typically with odds ratios [ORs] of less than 2) ...

