Abstract

I appreciate Dr. Dong’s interest in our article titled “Protective Effect of Extract of Ginkgo biloba761 against Frostbite Injury in Rats.”1 The comparison between group II (200 mg/kg extract of Ginkgo biloba 761) and group V (12 mg/kg of superoxide dismutase) was not mentioned in our report because our statistical analysis was controlled by group I (saline). Certainly, there was a significant difference in wound size on day 1 among these groups, despite no difference in the number of peroxidized cells. This result suggested that the antioxidant effect of Ginkgo biloba 761 (EGb 761) does not fully explain the mechanism by which it ameliorates frostbite injury. It has been reported that EGb 761 contains ginkgolide, which has an antiplatelet effect.2,3 There have also been reports discussing the effectiveness of administrating tissue plasminogen activator as antithrombotic therapy for frostbite injury.4–6 I hypothesize that the anticoagulant effect of EGb 761 might have been one of the factors leading to conflicting results in the comparison with superoxide dismutase.



Topical use of EGb 761 appears reasonable to avoid systemic effects, but raises issues with respect to tissue penetration, chemical ...

Language: en