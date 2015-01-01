Abstract

I read with great interest the article by Aizawa et al. entitled “Protective Effect of Extract of Ginkgo biloba 761 against Frostbite Injury in Rats.”1 I clearly see that the area of frostbite wounds is significantly reduced under the protective effect of Ginkgo biloba 761 (EGb 761), which is related to the reduction of oxidation products in the skin tissue. However, I would like to discuss that superoxide dismutase, a standard free radical scavenger, has not achieved the same effect as does EGb 761. Calculating the data provided in the article, I found the wound area of group V (12 mg/kg superoxide dismutase) on day 1 after wound creation was significantly larger than that of group II (200 mg/kg EGb 761, p < 0.001), but there was no statistical difference in the histological examination of free radicals (p = 0.968 and p = 0.997, respectively).



As a botanical drug, EGb 761 has been controversial in its therapeutic effect.2 Whole body use of Ginkgo biloba extract may cause changes in the physiological state of the body.3 In view of the local frostbite model, if the authors can use topical medication in subsequent studies ...

