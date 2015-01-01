|
Li F, Yip PSF. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Hong Kong Jockey Club Centre for Suicide Research and Prevention, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Jockey Club Building for Interdisciplinary Research, 5 Sassoon Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong SAR, China. sfpyip@hku.hk.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32221643
PURPOSE: Underreporting of suicide is a worldwide problem. In particular, the national suicide rates published by the Chinese Ministry of Health ("MOH") could be severely underreported. Validity of the assumption of evenly underreported of suicide by place (city/rural), gender, and age in China has been evaluated and some possible adjustments to the underreporting have been suggested.
Accidental death; China; Suicide; Underreporting