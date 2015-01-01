Abstract

In this research, in the five-spaced Likert scales, which are also widely used in our country, (1) the naming of the midpoint in different terms in the measurement of concepts with different structures (concepts that require and do not require external knowledge); (2) displacement of positive and negative poles; (3) whether or not intermediate options are named on the scales; (4) and whether the structure of the scale is forced or non-forced (having an additional "I have no idea" option) is examined whether it makes a difference in the measurement results. As a result of a field study on 868 people selected with easy sampling method, some evidence has emerged that the differences in the design of the answer options in Likert scales are effective on the measurement results.



Bu araştırmada, ülkemizde de çok yaygın şekilde kullanılan beş aralıklı Likert ölçeklerde, (1) farklı yapılara sahip kavramların (dışsal bilgi gerektiren ve gerektirmeyen kavramlar) ölçümünde orta noktanın farklı terimlerle isimlendirilmesinin; (2) olumlu olumsuz kutupların yerlerini değiştirmenin; (3) ölçeklerde ara seçeneklerin isimlendirilip isimlendirilmemesinin; (4) ve ölçeğin yapısının zorlamalı veya zorlamasız olmasının (ilave "fikrim yok" seçeneği bulunması) ölçüm sonuçlarında farklılık yaratıp yaratmadığı incelenmiştir. Kolayda örnekleme yöntemiyle seçilen 868 kişi üzerinde yapılan bir saha araştırması sonucunda Likert ölçeklerinde cevap seçeneklerinin tasarımındaki farklılıkların ölçüm sonuçları üzerinde etkili olduğuna dair bazı kanıtlar ortaya çıkmıştır. Bu bulguların Likert ölçekler içeren araştırmaların tasarımı açısından önemi tartışılmış ve çeşitli öneriler sunulmuştur.

