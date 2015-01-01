|
Citation
|
Dursun, Alniaçik. Adıyaman Univ. Sos. Bilimler Enst. Derg. 2019; (33): 148-196.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Likert ölçeklerinde etiketleme kararları: kullanılan etiketler ölçüm sonuçlarına etkiler mi?
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Adıyaman University)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In this research, in the five-spaced Likert scales, which are also widely used in our country, (1) the naming of the midpoint in different terms in the measurement of concepts with different structures (concepts that require and do not require external knowledge); (2) displacement of positive and negative poles; (3) whether or not intermediate options are named on the scales; (4) and whether the structure of the scale is forced or non-forced (having an additional "I have no idea" option) is examined whether it makes a difference in the measurement results. As a result of a field study on 868 people selected with easy sampling method, some evidence has emerged that the differences in the design of the answer options in Likert scales are effective on the measurement results.
Language: tr