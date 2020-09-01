Abstract

An impact of weather on road accidents has been identified in several studies with a focus mainly on monthly or daily accident counts. We study hourly probabilities of road accidents caused by adverse weather conditions in Germany on the spatial scale of administrative districts. Meteorological predictor variables from radar-based precipitation estimates, high-resolution reanalysis and weather forecasts are used in logistic regression models. Models taking into account temperature and hourly precipitation sums reach the best predictive skill according to different metrics. By introducing meteorological variables, the models hit rate is increased from 0.3 to 0.7, while keeping the false alarm rate constant at 0.2. Accident probability has a non-linear relationship with precipitation. Given an hourly precipitation sum of 1 mm, accident probabilities are about 5 times larger at negative temperatures compared to positive temperatures. Based on ensemble weather forecasts skilful predictions of accident probabilities of up to 21 hours are possible; the loss of skill compared to a model using radar and reanalysis data is negligible. The findings are relevant in the context of impact based warnings for both road users, road maintenance and traffic management authorities, as well as rescue forces.

Language: en