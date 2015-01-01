|
Erblich T, Orr Z, Gottlieb S, Barnea O, Weinstein M, Agnon A. Nat. Hazards Earth Syst. Sci. 2020; 20: e2019-387.
(Copyright © 2020, Copernicus GmbH on behalf of the European Geosciences Union)
To work effectively, emergency management systems that address the threat of an earthquake must consider the needs of minority groups. Studies have been conducted regarding earthquake preparedness among marginalized social-cultural groups and on ways to improve it. However, very few studies have examined this in the context of religious minority groups, even though religious frameworks can have an impact on emergency preparedness. This study examined the effects of religious beliefs and customs on earthquake preparedness among the Jewish ultra-orthodox community in Israel, a significant religious minority with unique social, cultural, and economic characteristics.
