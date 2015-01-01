SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Miller J, Maloney C. Prison J. 2020; 100(1): 49-73.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0032885519882312

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

We examined the operationalization of risk, need, and responsivity principles (RNRP) in local policy in five Pennsylvania county juvenile probation departments. "Core" policies focused on officers' assessment; decision-making about client services and supervision; engagement with system stakeholders; and intervention with clients. "Supporting" policies focused on competency development; management and supervision; and performance measurement. Policy variations highlighted innovations and dilemmas in operationalizing RNRP. Dilemmas included the extent to which officers are cast as change agents; how needs are prioritized; how risk and needs are tied to decisions; and how officers advocate about assessment results with system stakeholders.

Keywords: Juvenile justice


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print