Citation
Woodson AN, Jones J, Gowder S. Race Ethn. Educ. 2020; 23(3): 307-326.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In this article, life history methodology and principles of counterstorytelling are used to examine moments when one Black male preservice social studies teacher and three Black male social studies teachers challenge Black masculinist visions of leadership, and moments when they seem complicit in perpetuating these visions.
Keywords
Black male teachers; Black masculinity; critical race theory; social studies education