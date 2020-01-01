|
Citation
Smit K, Voogt C, Otten R, Kleinjan M, Kuntsche E. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, La Trobe University, NR1 building, Melbourne, VIC 3086, Australia; Behavioural Science Institute, Radboud University, Nijmegen, P.O. Box 9104, 6500 HE Nijmegen, the Netherlands.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32222262
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The subjective effects of alcohol, i.e., alcohol expectancies (AE), are important predictors of alcohol use. This three-year longitudinal study examined: 1) the development of enhancement, social, coping, and conformity AE from age 10-16; 2) the association between parental alcohol use exposure and positive AE among adolescents and between exposure and changes in AE over the six month period and 3) the moderating effect of gender on the association between exposure and change in AE.
Keywords
Alcohol expectancies; Exposure to alcohol use; Longitudinal; Parenting