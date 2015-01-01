Abstract

For safety and health management in the workplace, workers' active participation is essential. The participation is promoted by workers' perception, their sense of value, motivation, response toward safety measures, and so on. And the knowledge of the influential factors can be shared across all industry sectors.This study collected previous studies on workers' safety perceptions and analyse them to obtain influential factors. The analysis and categorization resulted in four influential factors: people and organization around the worker, system/safety programme/rules, work environment, workers' characters and their circumstances. The extent of which the influential factors function for workers is variable depending on organizations, industrial sectors, and research methods they adopt, but these factors are considered to be helpful to design approaches to motivate workers to work safely.





事業所の安全衛生管理には，労働者の積極的な参加が必須である．そのためには，労働者の認識，彼らの価値観や取り組む動機，取組みに対する反応などを，形式化して個別の事業所・産業に留めることなく共有できるようにすることが有効であると考えられる．本研究では，労働安全衛生に関する研究のうち，労働者の認識に関する先行研究を収集し，安全に関する労働者の認識に影響を与える因子について分析した．



分析の結果，認識に影響を与える因子には大きく分けて「労働者の周りの人々・組織」「システム・安全プログラム・規則」「仕事環境」「労働者個人の資質・状況」に分けることが出来た．これらが実際に労働者の安全行動に寄与するかどうか，またその程度は，研究対象である組織，産業，研究手法によって変わるが，労働者の安全意識に働きかけるうえで，これらの視点を活用したアプローチは有効であると考えられる．

