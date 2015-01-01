|
Kumasaki M, Okada K, Shimizu Y, Shoji T, Makino R. J. Occup. Saf. Health (Tokyo) 2019; 12(3): 161-172.
労働者の安全認識に対する影響因子に関する研究
(Copyright © 2019, National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Japan))
For safety and health management in the workplace, workers' active participation is essential. The participation is promoted by workers' perception, their sense of value, motivation, response toward safety measures, and so on. And the knowledge of the influential factors can be shared across all industry sectors.This study collected previous studies on workers' safety perceptions and analyse them to obtain influential factors. The analysis and categorization resulted in four influential factors: people and organization around the worker, system/safety programme/rules, work environment, workers' characters and their circumstances. The extent of which the influential factors function for workers is variable depending on organizations, industrial sectors, and research methods they adopt, but these factors are considered to be helpful to design approaches to motivate workers to work safely.
influential factors; previous studies; workers’ perception; 先行研究分析; 労働者の認識; 影響要�