Abstract

For prevention of occupational accidents, the Labor Standards Inspection Offices evaluated the severity of the accidents based on the expected length of sick leave which was reported to the offices. Workers who met the accidents often take longer periods of sick leave than expected. We examined the excess of the length and their associations with the workers' characteristics. The subjects were 1,672 workers (1,204 men and 468 women) who met occupational accidents. 71.2% of the men and 63.9% of the women took longer periods of sick leave than expected. Men had longer expected (median: 30 days for men, 28 days for women) and actual length of sick leave (median: 50 days for men, 39 days for women) than women. The median rates of the actual sick leave periods to the expected ones were 1.38 for the men and 1.20 for the women. In men, working for the transportation/port industry, a company size of 100-299 employees, and an age of less than 30, were significantly associated with taking longer periods of sick leave than expected. The severity of occupational accidents may be underestimated if it is estimated by the expected sick leave length.





労働基準監督署では，労働災害の重篤度を休業見込期間により判断し，労働災害防止施策を展開している．しかし，労働災害の休業が当初の休業見込期間を超えて長期に及ぶことがある．的確な労働災害防止施策を展開するためには，休業期間を早期に正確に把握することが重要となる．そこで某労働基準監督署管内の過去3 年間に発生した労働災害1,672件(男性1,204名，女性468名)について，事業場から報告される労働者死傷病報告と労働者災害補償内容を対比し，休業見込期間と実際の実休業日数の乖離状況を調べ，業種，事業場規模，性別，年齢，業務経験期間，平均賃金との関連を検討した．



休業見込期間を超えて実際に休業した者の割合は男性で71.2%，女性で63.9%であった．休業見込期間（中央値：男性30日，女性28日）と実休業日数（中央値：男性50日，女性39日）は男性の方が長かった．休業見込期間を超えて休業する者の割合は，男性において事業場業種，事業場規模，年齢で有意な差が認められた．また，実休業日数／休業見込期間比の中央値は男性1.38，女性1.20と男女間で有意な差があった．



労働災害の重篤度を休業見込期間で判断することは，重篤度を過小評価する可能性が高く，実休業日数が休業見込期間を超える割合には，男女で差があった．

Language: ja