Abstract

This cross-sectional study aimed to explore work and rest conditions associated with overfatigue in truck drivers. A total of 1,911 male truck drivers participated in a questionnaire survey regarding their employment conditions, work habits, rest habits, sleep habits, health status, and subjective fatigue. Compared to local drivers who worked during the day (60%), local drivers operating during the night (22:00-5:00) (14%) engaged in significantly higher levels of monthly overtime longer than 100 hours and reported shorter sleep on working days. The local/nightworking drivers also reported a significantly greater level of incomplete recovery from daily fatigue. While long-haul drivers with two or more days away from home (12%) had significantly fewer days off, they engaged in significantly longer sleep on both working days and days off, with similar levels of incomplete recovery from daily/weekly fatigue as those of local/day-working drivers. Among work and rest conditions, shorter (< 7 hours) sleep on days off and fewer (< 4 days) days off were significantly associated with incomplete recovery from weekly fatigue. These results highlight the fact that overfatigue among truck drivers can be prevented by proper management of rest and sleep according to their respective schedules of driving work.





本研究は，脳・心臓疾患による過労死の多発職種であるトラックドライバーにおいて，労災認定要件であ る過重負荷と過労の関連について質問紙調査を行った．1911人の男性トラックドライバーから，属性，健康状態， 過重負荷（労働条件：運行形態，時間外労働時間，夜間・早朝勤務回数，休息条件：睡眠取得状況，休日数），疲労感に関する回答を得た．運行形態別には，地場夜間・早朝運行で他運行に比して一か月間の時間外労働が 101時間を超す割合が多く，深夜・早朝勤務回数が多く，勤務日の睡眠時間が短く，1日の疲労を持ち越す割合 が多かった．長距離運行では地場昼間運行に比して夜勤・早朝勤務回数が多く，休日数が少なかったものの， 睡眠時間は勤務日も休日も長く，過労トラックドライバーの割合は変わらなかった．過労状態は，1日の疲労の持ち越しに対して勤務日と休日の5時間未満の睡眠との間に関連が見られた．週の疲労の持ち越しに対しては，一か月間の101時間以上の時間外労働，休日の7時間未満の睡眠，4日未満の休日の影響が見られた。運行形態間で労働・休息条件が異なること，また1日と週の過労に関連する労働・休息条件が異なること，過労に影響 を与えたのは主に睡眠時間と休日数の休息条件であったことから，トラックドライバーの過労対策には運行形態にあわせた休日配置と睡眠管理の重要性が示唆された．

Language: ja