Abstract

In hospitals, sexual harassment toward staff by patients or their family members is an especially critical issue. Therefore, we conducted a cross-sectional survey on 478 staff members-- across both genders and all ranges of medical professionals-- from a hospital in the Chugoku region of Japan.



RESULTS revealed that 42.7% of staff had been sexually harassed by patients or their family members; the nature of the sexual harassment varied. The results of logistic regression analysis showed that sexual harassment acts such as "remark about appearance" for nursing or care staff; "hugs" and "dirty talk" for rehabilitation workers; and "sexual questions" for clerical workers are more common compared to other occupations. Furthermore, 46.5% of the victims did not ask for any advice or assistance, at the time of the incident or afterward, for various reasons such as : "It was meaningless to seek help," and "I thought I just had to endure it." The results of this study suggest that: 1) a more appropriate understanding of the actual situation is possible by not defining occupations and gender, and by presenting definitions and specific examples of sexual harassment; 2) effective strategies for promoting help-seeking behavior should be examined based on each inhibitory factor.





医療現場では，患者や患者家族から職員に対するセクシュアルハラスメントが問題となっている．そこで本研究では，病院に勤務する職員478名を対象として，患者等から職員に対するセクシュアルハラスメントの実態調査を実施した．その結果，患者等からのセクシュアルハラスメントの被害経験率は42.7%であり，すべての職種，性別に被害経験があった．被害内容は「身体の一部への接触」，「容姿のことを言われる」，「性的行為を迫られる」，「性差別的発言や扱い」など多岐にわたっていた．ロジスティック回帰分析の結果からは，看護・介護職は「容姿」(aOR = 2.64 [1.12-6.20])，リハビリ職は「抱きつき」(aOR = 4.04 [1.41-11.60])や「性的話題」(aOR = 2.50 [1.06-5.87])，事務職は「性的質問」(aOR = 5.17 [1.39-19.20])というセクシュアルハラスメントを，他の職種よりも有意に受けやすい可能性が示された．一方，被害について一度も相談したことがないと回答した人は被害経験者のうちの46.5%であり，相談しなかった理由は「大したことではないと思った」，「相談しても意味がないと思った」，「我慢しなければならないと思った」，「患者の疾患特性によるものだと思った」など多岐にわたっていた．本研究の結果から，職種や性別を限定せず，かつセクシュアルハラスメントの定義や具体例を示すことで，適切な実態把握ができる可能性が示された．さらに，被害についての相談を促進するためには，相談行動の阻害要因ごとに取り組みを検討することが有効と考えられた．

Language: ja