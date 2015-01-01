Abstract

Recently, several workers from other countries have been engaging in work and practical training at Japanese work sites as Foreign Technical Interns. However, they sometimes meet with accidents at work sites because they do not understand Japanese precautional statements or warnings. In this study, we attempted to develop suitable colours and design of manga signboards to raise risk perception and safety attitudes of foreign technical interns at presented work sites. The study had 21 Indonesian, 20 Filipino, and 9 Vietnamese participants. We initially determined the common colours that foreigners associate with the words, "danger", "accident", and "safe". Similar to the results of past studies, we found that red was connected to danger and green to safe. Next, the proper contents that remind individuals of danger and promote safety attitudes were examined. The participants tended to prefer a 4-series manga to a single illustration and presentation of accident examples to improvement examples and description of whole accident situations to parts of causes. Finally, regarding the flame of signboard, a diagonal stripe of black and yellow or red and yellow were found to attract the most attention. In future studies, we intend to study the effects of a manga signboard developed based on the results of this study.



近年，「外国人技能実習制度」を利用して多くの外国人が来日し現場で作業に従事している．外国人技能実習生は，日本語が十分に理解できず現場のリスクに関する知識も豊富ではないため，労働災害に被災する率も高い．技能実習生の安全意識を高め注意喚起をするために，文字を含まないマンガを用いた安全看板を提案した．本研究では外国人技能実習生の安全意識高揚と注意喚起に効果的なマンガ看板の構成に関して，理解容易性（伝えたい内容が伝わること）と誘目性（目を引くこと）の2つの視点から検討した．外国人技能実習生41人（インドネシア人21人，フィリピン人20人，ベトナム人9人）が実験に参加した．実験参加者には，まず2種類の画像を同時に提示し，その中から作業の危険が伝わりやすく作業現場に掲示するのにふさわしいと思う方を選択して回答してもらった．その結果，事故の瞬間を示す画像よりも作業が事故につながっていく流れや事故を起こした作業の全景を示す画像の方が選択される傾向があった．次に4種類の画像を同時に提示しその中のどれが最も目にとまったかを回答してもらったところ，単色であれば彩度の高い色，縞模様であれば黄色を使った斜縞が選択される傾向があった．一方で出身国による違いも観察され，現場に掲示する安全看板の作成にあたってはそこで働く技能実習生のもつ文化や安全に対する認識も考慮する必要があると考えられる．

Language: ja