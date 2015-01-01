Abstract

Effects of the introduction and establishment of the occupational safety and health management system (OSHMS) on work-related accident rates were investigated in local government workplaces during seventeen years. Risk assessment was carried out in a participatory manner in these workplaces. The average work-related accident rates were calculated for blue-collar and white-collar workplaces over three periods: before OSHMS introduction (2002-2006), during OSHMS introduction (2007-2011), and the period of OSHMS establishment (2012-2018) in which the OSHMS achievement degree exceeded 90% in all the evaluation axes of the occupational safety and health activities evaluation worksheet. The accident rates at the white-collar or clerical workplaces were lower than the blue-collar workplaces before OSHMS introduction. There was no significant reduction in work-related accidents during the introduction and establishment of OSHMS. Conversely, accident rates noticeably reduced with the introduction and establishment of OSHMS in blue-collar workplaces, such as garbage collection sites, school lunch kitchens, or hospitals etc. During the establishment period, the average rate of accidents was significantly lower than the national average in blue collar local government workplaces ( p<0.01). It was indicated that work-related accidents were reduced by the in troduction and establishment of OSHMS in blue-collar local government workplaces.





自治体職場を対象に参加型アプローチを用いてOSHMS を導入・運用し，その状況について17 年間観察を行い，リスクアセスメントの確実な実施などによるOSHMS の導入・定着が労働災害発生率へ及ぼす影響を評価した．今回対象とした自治体職場で，OSHMS の導入段階を「導入前（2002～2006 年）」，「導入期（2007～2011 年）」，安全衛生活動評価表の評価軸のすべての達成度合いが90％を超えた「定着期（2012～2018 年）」に分けて，労働災害の年千人率の推移を比較した．その結果，現業職場と比較して非現業職場ではOSHMS の導入・定着による労働災害の減少は認めなかった．一方，現業職場の労働災害の年千人率は，OSHMS の導入前に比べ，「定着期（2012～2018 年）」が有意（p<0.01）に低かった．また同時期の現業職場の年千人率は，全国の自治体のそれを有意（p<0.01）に下回っていたことも確認された．これらの結果から，OSHMS の導入・定着による現業職場における労働災害の抑制効果が示唆された．

Language: ja