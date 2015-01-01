SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Skendaj E, Babunski K, Milivojevic Z, Bytyçi S. J. Interv. Statebuilding 2019; 13(5): 594-617.

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/17502977.2018.1559581

unavailable

This article compares the results of police reform in three post-Yugoslav states that vary in terms of local ownership. Using survey, focus group, and interview data gathered in Kosovo, Serbia, and Macedonia, we find that the public perceives the police force created and trained by international oversight as more capable and legitimate when compared to police forces that grew under local ownership. Insulation from political and societal influence led to a more capable and legitimate police force in Kosovo, while the politicization of the police force under local ownership undermined its capacity and legitimacy in Macedonia and Serbia.


Language: en

rule of law; Security sector reform; the European Union; the United Nations; Western Balkans

