Abstract

Little is known about children's exposure to their siblings' abuse; yet, this group should draw attention from the child welfare system. This study highlighted how siblings were defined and whether siblings were provided services following an allegation of maltreatment. Information on documentation, assessment, and service provision for children exposed to child abuse and intimate partner violence were collected via an online survey that was sent to county supervisors in one state. Variation in defining siblings was identified but most counties assessed siblings and offered services. Child maltreatment prevention efforts should focus on children who experience abuse directly and indirectly.

