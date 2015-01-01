|
Citation
|
Scheeringa MS, Singer AM, Mai TA, Miron D. J. Public Child Welf. 2020; 14(2): 161-173.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The purpose of the study was to determine the level of access that youths in child welfare have to mental health providers in a single state. Mystery shoppers called every provider publicly advertised in Medicaid managed care organization networks.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
access to care; Child welfare; insurance networks; Medicaid