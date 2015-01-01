|
Shahnaz A, Saffer BY, Klonsky ED. J. Soc. Clin. Psychol. 2019; 38(8): 627-646.
INTRODUCTION: Time perspective orientation (TPO) refers to the way an individual psychologically and behaviorally connects to temporal concepts of past, present, and future. Previous studies have hypothesized that certain types of time perspectives, such as a negative orientation towards the past, predict negative psychological functioning and outcomes, including suicide risk. The current study examines whether differences in TPOs are linked to suicidal thoughts or suicidal acts using two measures of time perspective.
future orientation; ideation-to-action framework; suicide; time perspective; ZTPI