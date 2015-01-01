|
Citation
|
Bock JE, Brown RP, Green K. J. Soc. Clin. Psychol. 2019; 38(9): 721-750.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Guilford Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Prior research has demonstrated that rates of suicide are greater in more honor-oriented regions of the U.S. (particularly among White men), and that this difference in suicide rates becomes greater as men enter older adulthood. Research into the honor-suicide link has suggested explanatory factors that coincide with the interpersonal theory of suicide, such as untreated depression, heightened risk-taking, and the use of firearms in suicide.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ageism; culture; honor; interpersonal theory of suicide; suicide