|
Citation
|
Wilks CR, Yee Ang S, Wang X, Arunagiri V, Ward-Ciesielski EF. J. Soc. Clin. Psychol. 2019; 38(10): 811-835.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Guilford Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Suicidal thoughts, for which college students are at risk, tend to be negatively associated with intentions to seek therapy, particularly among college-aged men. Emerging research suggests college students may seek psychological help online; however, factors that explain why they avoid help and/or may prefer online help remain unknown.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
help-seeking college students; online treatment; suicidal ideation; treatment preference