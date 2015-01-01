SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Carr KA. SSM Popul. Health 2020; 10: e100544.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssmph.2020.100544

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study examined the association between two dimensions of social capital, structural and cognitive, and depression, as well as investigating their within- and between-effects. Using the Wisconsin Longitudinal Study, I applied a multi-level 2-wave longitudinal analysis, over a 7-year period, to examine these two dimensions of social capital influence on individual's depressive symptoms at both the between- and within-person levels.

RESULTS suggest both dimensions of social capital are negatively related with levels of depressive symptoms. The within-person changes for both self-efficacy and sense of belonging were larger than the estimates of between-effects, while trust and structural social capital effects were equal. These findings add to the growing body of literature examining depressive symptoms in late life, while also providing evidence for policymakers to hone in on key areas that can address depressive symptoms with social capital interventions.


Language: en

Keywords

Depression; Multi-level model; Social capital; Wisconsin Longitudinal Study

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print