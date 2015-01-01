|
Carr KA. SSM Popul. Health 2020; 10: e100544.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
This study examined the association between two dimensions of social capital, structural and cognitive, and depression, as well as investigating their within- and between-effects. Using the Wisconsin Longitudinal Study, I applied a multi-level 2-wave longitudinal analysis, over a 7-year period, to examine these two dimensions of social capital influence on individual's depressive symptoms at both the between- and within-person levels.
Depression; Multi-level model; Social capital; Wisconsin Longitudinal Study