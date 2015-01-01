SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Williamson SH, Lutz J. Sociol. Inq. 2020; 90(1): 76-100.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Alpha Kappa Delta, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/soin.12289

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

On the morning of April 24, 2013, Rana Plaza, an eight-story building housing five garment factories collapsed killing 1,129 workers and injuring 2,500. It quickly emerged that U.S.- and European-based retailers were sourcing items produced at Rana Plaza. This paper takes the Rana Plaza collapse as a case study of how media discourse constructs ideas about corporate deviance, responsibility, and risk management in the global supply chain. Guided by the crime news frame and global risk governance, newspaper articles from the U.S. and Bangladesh are used for a content analysis. This paper expands the literature of corporate crime and global risk governance to include the fast fashion industry. We find little evidence that either country discusses Rana Plaza as corporate deviance or the criminal condemnation of corporations. We find evidence that global risk governance is nationalized, as U.S. papers shift blame away from U.S. corporations and onto Bangladesh.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print