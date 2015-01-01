SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Penta S, Wachtendorf T, Nelan MM. Sociol. Forum 2020; 35(1): 145-166.

(Copyright © 2020, Eastern Sociological Society, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/socf.12571

unavailable

Disaster relief involves a broad range of participants, which often results in a disjunction between actual disaster needs and the perception of appropriate strategies in relief provision. This research examines data collected through interviews with donation drive operators responding to Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and the May 2013 Oklahoma tornadoes. Using Weber's ideal types of social action to understand motivations for engaging in disaster relief, this article argues that motivations for participating in and organizing such drives influence donation strategies, and these motivations can be used to explain persistent donation of nonuseful materiel items.

FINDINGS indicate several different motivations for involvement and that donation type appeared linked to motivation. We suggest that motivation for engaging in social action is a valuable approach to better understanding donation behavior and, consequently, addressing the social problem of materiel convergence in the postdisaster environment.


altruism; disaster; donations; material goods; relief strategies; social action

