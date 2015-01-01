|
Penta S, Wachtendorf T, Nelan MM. Sociol. Forum 2020; 35(1): 145-166.
(Copyright © 2020, Eastern Sociological Society, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
Disaster relief involves a broad range of participants, which often results in a disjunction between actual disaster needs and the perception of appropriate strategies in relief provision. This research examines data collected through interviews with donation drive operators responding to Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and the May 2013 Oklahoma tornadoes. Using Weber's ideal types of social action to understand motivations for engaging in disaster relief, this article argues that motivations for participating in and organizing such drives influence donation strategies, and these motivations can be used to explain persistent donation of nonuseful materiel items.
Language: en
altruism; disaster; donations; material goods; relief strategies; social action