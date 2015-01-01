|
PURPOSE This paper aims to discuss fire safety design of single-story, single compartment buildings and evaluates whether time to structural damage is a relevant criterion when lethal fire conditions develop long before any structural fire damage can occur.
Fire engineering; Life safety; Performance-based design; Structural fire safety design