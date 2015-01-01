SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Oswin N. Dialog. Human Geogr. 2020; 10(1): 9-18.

Abstract

The marginalization, sidelining, erasure and dismissal of 'othered' people and epistemologies persist within the discipline of geography today. In the present article, I discuss this fact as a source of harm for many individuals, a result of centuries of white supremacist heteropatriarchal grounding and a failure of the collective critical geographical imagination. A new turn is underway, however, one that turns away from the mainstream of the discipline and toward each 'other'. Solidarities across modes of difference are building in scholarship that inhabits an epistemological elsewhere, and these can and must be harnessed in this time of serious threats to academic freedom and social justice.


Language: en
