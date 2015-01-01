SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nyseth Brehm H. Genocide Stud. Prev. 2019; 13(3): 64-78.

(Copyright © 2019, University of Toronto Press)

10.5038/1911-9933.13.3.1673

unavailable

Studies of the onset of genocide and accompanying early warning and forecasting efforts have focused almost exclusively on states. This article suggests that genocide prediction must move beyond a purely state-centric approach. Specifically, I suggest three major avenues that will refine and complement existing research and related prediction efforts. These include 1) theorizing and analyzing non-state actors who commit genocide, 2) engaging in conflict-centered approaches, and 3) addressing the onset and triggers of genocide within subnational spaces. I conclude with a discussion of how these three avenues can be pursued simultaneously to inform more robust genocide prevention endeavors.


Language: en
