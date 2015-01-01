Abstract

This study examined the lived experiences of 10 academic advisors with counseling degrees, or currently enrolled in graduate-level counselor education programs, to see if and how they address wellness with college student-athletes through semi-structured individual interviews.



RESULTS yielded four themes and seven sub-themes: Academic Skills and Planning, Counselor Practice and Knowledge (emphasis on fostering relationships, counseling skills and theory, and athletic empathy), Barriers to Seeking Support Services, and Cultivating Holistic Wellness in Student-Athletes (career and life skill development, psychological support, coach-advisor relationship, and case management). The findings suggest that academic advisors with counseling degrees are addressing wellness with their college student-athletes. Moreover, the results provide specific insights as to how academic advisors utilize their counseling skills when providing wellness services and provide recommendations for academic advisors of athletes and athletic departments.



Keywords: college student-athletes, wellness, academic advising, counselor education, counseling



