Abstract

The Cross-ministerial Strategic Innovation Promotion Program (SIP) "Energy Carriers", which aims development of hydrogen value chain, was conducted for five years from 2014. Research and development of ammonia combustion played an important role in the project, and significant outcomes related to utilization of ammonia as a carbon-free fuel were produced for gas turbines, internal combustion engines, industrial furnaces, co-firing of pulverized coal combustion, as well as feasibility study of ammonia combustion in large scale power plants. The project introduced renewed interest of ammonia combustion into international combustion community in terms of reducing greenhouse-gas emission from combustion in energy and industrial sectors. Ammonia combustion also has an impact not only on Japanese domestic policy for energy and environment but also on international energy agencies, which influence governments and industries of various nations.

