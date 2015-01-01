Abstract

The concept of performance-based design (PBD) originated several decades ago and has been evolving since. PBD in its current form aims at achieving one or more predicted performance levels after pre-defined hazards. This paper reviews the fundamentals, evolutions and the current practices of PBD for bridges. The review starts with damage states proposed by researchers, design criteria used in different jurisdictions, along with loss estimate methodologies. The code review covers the United States, Canada, New Zealand, China, Japan and Europe. A case study is performed to compare the various design codes. Among the reviewed codes, the Canadian Code (CSA S6-14) has the most stringent criteria. Apart from reviewing current practices, challenges are also discussed. Most design codes quantify the damage of columns but are not clear on the damage states of other components (e.g. foundations, joints). Bridge damage states are not directly related to residual vertical load capacity after earthquakes, which pose difficulty in predicting traffic interruptions. To address this issue, this study suggests a vertical load capacity factor, which needs to be further investigated in future research. At the end of the review, damage avoidance designs are briefly discussed, which are expected to further improve seismic resistance of bridges.

