Journal Article

Febres JD, García-Herrero S, Herrera S, Gutiérrez JM, López-García JR, Mariscal MA. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2020; 12(1): e9.

(Copyright © 2020, European Conference of Transport Research Institutes, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1186/s12544-020-0401-5

About 1.35 million people died in traffic accidents around the world in 2018, make this type of accidents the 8th cause of death in the world. Particularly, in Spain, there were 204,596 traffic accidents during 2016 and 2017, out of which 349,810 drivers were injured. The objective of this study was to understand to what extent seat belt non-use and human factors contribute to drivers injury severity.


