Journal Article

Citation

Nygårdhs S, Kircher K, Johansson BJE. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2020; 12(1): e12.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, European Conference of Transport Research Institutes, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1186/s12544-020-0396-y

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Road users, such as cyclists and car drivers, are constantly adapting to each other and to the road infrastructure. This study aimed to investigate what trade-offs can be observed when drivers and cyclists adapt to other road users and to the infrastructure.


Language: en
