Lehtonen E, Malhotra N, Starkey NJ, Charlton SG. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2020; 12(1): e16.

(Copyright © 2020, European Conference of Transport Research Institutes, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1186/s12544-020-00408-8

unavailable

The study investigated how a speed warning system influence drivers' speedometer monitoring, and how drivers respond when they receive a speed warning. With a speed warning system, drivers may pay more attention to the exact speed, which would be expected to increase glances to the speedometer.


