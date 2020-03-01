|
Citation
|
Ward RM, Guo Y. Alcohol 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Miami University, 101A McGuffey Hall, Oxford, OH 45056.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32224219
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Alcohol-induced blackouts are a common high-risk outcome of heavy episodic drinking and considered a marker of problematic alcohol consumption. One's estimates of the prevalence and peer approval of heavy episodic drinking (i.e., social norm perception; descriptive and injunctive norms respectively) strongly relates to high-risk alcohol consumption. However, it is unknown if the intention to blackout and the occurrence of alcohol-induced blackouts also associates with these estimates. Therefore, the purpose of this paper is to explore the relation between participants' social norm perception and alcohol-induced blackout intentions and recent blackout history.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol; approval; blackout; blackout intentions; injunctive norms; social norm