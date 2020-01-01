Abstract

Subjective feelings of disconnectedness from social groups have been found to be detrimental to mental health. However, little is known about the factors determining people's ability to attach to groups. We contend that child maltreatment will impair people's ability to group identification across the lifespan, and present a cross-sectional study involving 396 young adults from Spain, aimed at testing this hypothesis.



RESULTS reveal that, as expected, a greater degree of maltreatment received before the age of 14 is linked to a lower number of social groups one identifies with, even after controlling for current levels of depression, anxiety, and borderline personality. Statement of contribution What is already known on this subject? Experiencing a subjective sense of identification with groups promotes well-being and psychological adjustment. Subjective feelings of disconnectedness from social groups are detrimental to mental health. What does this study add? Little is known about the factors determining people's ability to identify with groups. Child maltreatment is analysed as an important distal determinant of this ability. Child maltreatment thwarts people's ability to develop a sense of belonging to social groups. A greater degree of maltreatment received before the age of 14 is linked to a lower number of social groups young adults identifies with, after controlling for core mental health dimensions.



