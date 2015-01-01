|
McMullan C, Retzer A, Slade A, Kyte D, Jones L, Belli A, Calvert M, Turner GM. Brain Inj. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
NIHR Surgical Reconstruction and Microbiology Research Centre University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust and University of Birmingham, Brimingham, UK.
32223338
Abstract
|
Objectives: To (a) identify residual symptoms and deficits resulting from a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and impact on patients' and their families' quality of life; (b) explore views and experience of care providers, researchers, patients, and carers of using PROMs; and (c) explore their attitudes toward reporting symptoms and impacts on an electronic platform.
PROMs; ePROMs; electronic PROMs; qualitative research; traumatic brain injury