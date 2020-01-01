Abstract

While gendered experiences of drug use have been well-established, understanding how women resist structures that constrain their agency is important for mitigating drug-related harms, especially as overdose has become North America's leading cause of accidental death. Drawing on the intersectional risk environments of WWUD, this ethnographic study examined how gendered expectations of women's drug use, appearance, and comportment influenced vulnerability to overdose within the context of a fentanyl-driven overdose crisis. This community-engaged ethnography, conducted in Vancouver, Canada from May 2017 to December 2018, included in-depth interviews with 35 marginally-housed WWUD (transgender-inclusive) and approximately 100 h of fieldwork in single room accommodation (SRA) housing and an established street-based drug scene. Data were analyzed thematically with attention to embodiment, agency, and intersectionality.



FINDINGS highlight how gendered expectations and normative violence impacted women's use of space, both in the drug scene and SRAs. To resist efforts to 'discipline' their bodies, participants engaged in situated gender performances. Physical appearance was also deemed critical to managing drug use disclosure. Participants adopted gendered embodied practices, including altered consumption methods or injecting in less visible areas, to conceal their use from peers and at times, their partners. To resist harms associated with involuntary disclosure, participants often used alone in SRAs or in public spaces. While such practices allowed women to exert agency within constraining systems, they concurrently heightened overdose risk.



FINDINGS demonstrate how women engaged in everyday acts of resistance through embodied drug use practices, which increased their agency but elevated overdose risk. Implementing gender-specific programs that increase bodily agency and control (e.g. low-threshold services for personal care, women-focused harm reduction support) are needed to reduce risk of overdose for WWUD.



Copyright © 2020 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

Language: en