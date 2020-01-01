Abstract

Parkinson's disease (PD) is one of the most prevalent neurodegenerative diseases in the world with a harmful impact on the quality of life. Although its clinical diagnosis is based on motor symptoms such as resting tremor, postural instability, slow gait, and muscle stiffness, this disorder is also characterized by the presence of early emotional impairment, including features such as depression, anxiety, fatigue, and apathy. Depression is the main emotional manifestation associated with PD and the mechanisms involved in its pathophysiology have been extensively investigated however, it is not yet completely elucidated. In addition to monoaminergic imbalance, immunological and gut microbiota changes have been associated with depression in PD. Besides, a patient group appears be refractory to the treatment available currently. This review emphasizes the mainly neuromolecular findings of the PD-associated depression as well as discuss novel and potential pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapeutic strategies.



