Citation
Mol A, Slangen LRN, Trappenburg MC, Reijnierse EM, van Wezel RJA, Meskers CGM, Maier AB. J. Am. Heart Assoc. 2020; 9(7): e014688.
Affiliation
Department of Medicine and Aged Care @AgeMelbourne The Royal Melbourne Hospital The University of Melbourne Victoria Australia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32223397
Abstract
Background The relationship between orthostatic hypotension and clinical outcome in older adults is poorly understood. Blood pressure drop rate (ie, speed of blood pressure drop) may particularly reflect the imposed challenge to the baroreflex and the associated clinical outcome (ie, frailty and number of falls). This study aimed to compare orthostatic blood pressure drop rate and drop magnitude with regard to their association with frailty and number of falls.
Language: en
Keywords
baroreflex; blood pressure; blood pressure measurement/monitoring; falls; frailty; geriatrics; orthostatic hypotension