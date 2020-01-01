|
Citation
|
Gratz KL, Spitzen TL, Tull MT. J. Clin. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychology, University of Toledo, Toledo, Ohio.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32227691
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Although past literature has emphasized the role of acquired capability in the relationship between nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) and suicide attempts, support for the indirect relationship of NSSI to suicide attempts through acquired capability is limited. Thus, research examining other factors that may underlie this relationship is needed. Across two studies, this research examined the indirect relationships of NSSI frequency to suicide attempts through both acquired capability and emotion regulation self-efficacy (ERSE).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
deliberate self-harm; emotion regulation; emotion regulation self-efficacy; nonsuicidal self-injury; suicide attempts