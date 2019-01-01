|
Citation
Mehdizadeh M, Martinez-Martin P, Habibi SA, Nikbakht N, Alvandi F, Bazipoor P, Panahi A, Taghizadeh G. Basic Clin. Neurosci. 2019; 10(4): 355-362.
Affiliation
Rehabilitation Research Center, School of Rehabilitation Sciences, Iran University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Iran University of Medical Sciences in cooperation with the Iran Neuroscience Society and the Negah Institute for Scientific Communication)
DOI
PMID
32231772
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: In the elderly, functional balance, fear of falling, and independence in daily living activities are interrelated; however, this relationship may change under the influence of drug phase and the severity of disease in individuals with idiopathic Parkinson disease. This study aimed to investigate the association of functional balance, fear of falling, and independence in the Activities of Daily Living (ADL) with the drug on- and drug off-phases.
Keywords
Activities of daily living; Fear; Parkinson disease; Postural balance