SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Esiéné A, Etoundi PO, Tochie JN, Metogo AJM, Minkande JZ. BMC Emerg. Med. 2020; 20(1): e23.

Affiliation

Department of Emergency medicine, Anesthesiology and critical care, Yaoundé Gynaeco-Obstetrics and Paediatric Hospital, Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12873-020-00318-x

PMID

32228476

Abstract

The authors have retracted this case report [1] because the head of the snake shown in Figure 1 and described as being that of a viper (Echis occellatus) is identical to the head of a snake shown in Figure 1 of a different case report [2] where it was identified as being Naja melanoleuca, a member of the Elapidae family.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print